Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

AXP stock opened at $164.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

