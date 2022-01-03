Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

