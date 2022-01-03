Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $26.43 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.98%. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.