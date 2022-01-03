Bank of America Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $425.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.75.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $8.96 on Monday, reaching $380.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,247. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.