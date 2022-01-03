Bank of America Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $425.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.75.
NASDAQ SBAC traded down $8.96 on Monday, reaching $380.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,247. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.