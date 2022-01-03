Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $107.72 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.