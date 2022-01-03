Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $340,014.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08050962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00075341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.99 or 0.99734548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

