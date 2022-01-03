Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.