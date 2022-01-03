BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
BBQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,548. The company has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,980,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 125.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
