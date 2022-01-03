BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

BBQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,548. The company has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,980,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 125.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

