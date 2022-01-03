Bbva USA Decreases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,423,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $542.32 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $374.86 and a 52 week high of $558.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.30.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

