Bbva USA Has $38,000 Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,541,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 203,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 165,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE BRP opened at $36.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

