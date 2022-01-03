Bbva USA Raises Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bbva USA grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $134.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

