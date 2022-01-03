BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.