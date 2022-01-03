Belt Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.12 or 0.08052590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.89 or 1.00226234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

