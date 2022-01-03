Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded down $15.61 on Monday, hitting $233.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.72 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

