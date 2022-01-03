Binemon Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $10.56 million and $4.12 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.