Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Trading Down 4.1%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $495.30 and last traded at $496.27. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.34.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.00 and a 200-day moving average of $485.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

