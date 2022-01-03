Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 8.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 338,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,648,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $934.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

