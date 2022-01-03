Biswap (BSW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.27 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $169.07 million and $18.27 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.