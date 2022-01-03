Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Achieves $89,594.27

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $89,594.27 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,968.58 or 1.00182478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00303281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00442939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00155399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,220,341 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.