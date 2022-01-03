Bitcoin Confidential Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,230.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $590,183.86 and approximately $8,230.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013399 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00362253 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.
Bitcoin Confidential Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential
