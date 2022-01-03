Bitcoin Confidential Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,230.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $590,183.86 and approximately $8,230.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00362253 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

