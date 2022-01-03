BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,470.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00503173 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 331,635,635 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

