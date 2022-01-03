BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 606.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,603. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.