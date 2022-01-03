Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $47,277.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

