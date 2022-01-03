BlueCoin (BLU) Market Cap Tops $271,859.57

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlueCoin has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $271,859.57 and approximately $46.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00297976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

