BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the November 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,900. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

