Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $60.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.