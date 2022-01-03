Boston Partners Buys 87,963 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,024,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,314,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

