Boston Partners Buys 931,232 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,232 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $304,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after buying an additional 3,232,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $118,105,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.