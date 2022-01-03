Boston Partners Grows Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 6.39% of EVERTEC worth $210,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

