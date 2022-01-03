Boston Partners Grows Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.40% of International Game Technology worth $179,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 80.7% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.