Boston Partners Has $223.82 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Dominion Energy worth $223,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $78.56 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.