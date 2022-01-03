Boston Partners Has $245.24 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.68% of CRH worth $245,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. CRH plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.