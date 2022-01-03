Boston Partners Has $262.35 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 5.28% of BWX Technologies worth $262,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3,627.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 115,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

