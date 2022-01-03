Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $673,936.69

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bottos has a total market cap of $673,936.69 and approximately $353.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

