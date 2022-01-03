Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 8,685 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. 2U accounts for about 0.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Amundi purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,449,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 25,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

