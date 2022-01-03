Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $9.25 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,401. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -385.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

