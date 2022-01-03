Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.