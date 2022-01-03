Bradley Mark J. Has $2.38 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,792,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

