Bradley Mark J. Has $3.64 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bradley Mark J. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.5% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 54.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

