Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 25,483 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 225.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

