Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 872 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

DLR opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

