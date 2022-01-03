Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

