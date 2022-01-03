Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.84 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 41.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 36.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 18.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 73.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

MGNI opened at $17.50 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

