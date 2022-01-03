Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

