Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Tops $0.26

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $213,628.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.90 or 0.08022589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.29 or 1.00396512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.