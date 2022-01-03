Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.50 $131.60 million $2.85 12.84 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.52 $5.96 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brinker International and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 6 13 0 2.68 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $60.05, suggesting a potential upside of 64.12%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.00%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Brinker International.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.86% -40.62% 6.40% BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

