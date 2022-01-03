Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.42 Million

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce sales of $493.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.43 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $149.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $940.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

