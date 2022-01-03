Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE INFO traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after acquiring an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

