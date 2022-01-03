Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $269.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.