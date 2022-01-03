Brokerages Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

CINT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

CINT stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.